High On Life (Gamescom 2022) - Our impressions on this crazy space adventure

During Gamescom we discovered many different stories and worlds, but I don't think any of them can compare to the universe we encounter in High On Life. As soon as we start our game, we found charismatic characters that will help us (or not) in our adventure, colourful environments, hostile species, powerful enemies and... lots of jokes and nonsensical situations, just as we like, and we expected from this game. What else can we expect from this crazy adventure?