Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia (Gamescom 2022) - We go back to 3D to smash Romans!

We are back to share with you our impressions of this new title of our charismatic and beloved heroes, who are back stronger than ever. During Gamescom, we played this new and original story that is full of new features: new maps, new mechanics, a new cooperative mode... But without forgetting the humour and the essence that we like so much and that distinguishes them so much.