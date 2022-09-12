Cursed to Golf - Livestream Replay

When the time comes and we have to face the dreaded and deadly journey to the afterlife, there is often unfinished business, but what unfinished business could be worse than being on the verge of winning the most important championship of your life? Just when we were about to be crowned the king of golf, a deadly storm ends our dreams and takes us to golfer's limbo, a place where we will only be allowed to come back to life if we complete eighteen holes in a row... It sounds easy considering we are professional golfers, but in the afterlife not everything is as it seems, and the rules change at the sound of death...