Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Metal: Hellsinger
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      VIDEOS
      Cursed to Golf
      HQ

      Cursed to Golf - Livestream Replay

      When the time comes and we have to face the dreaded and deadly journey to the afterlife, there is often unfinished business, but what unfinished business could be worse than being on the verge of winning the most important championship of your life? Just when we were about to be crowned the king of golf, a deadly storm ends our dreams and takes us to golfer's limbo, a place where we will only be allowed to come back to life if we complete eighteen holes in a row... It sounds easy considering we are professional golfers, but in the afterlife not everything is as it seems, and the rules change at the sound of death...