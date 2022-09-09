Disney Dreamlight Valley - Livestream Replay

We explore a completely new but familiar fantasy world. However, this world has been invaded by a strange affliction called the Forgetting and we are the only ones who can save our friends from this evil. Moreover, we can bring it back to life by decorating every corner and removing the night thorns, recovering the memories of our neighbours, while fishing, harvesting, chatting, solving puzzles, and carrying out a great number of activities in the beautiful environments that this magical world has to offer.