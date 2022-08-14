Racing Dreams: Automobilista 2 / V 1.4

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
In this Racing Dreams-video swedish editor-in-chief Petter Hegevall finally takes the all-new 1.4-update of the always brilliant Automobilsta 2 and in this first race he drives the V8 Supercars around legendary touring car-home Oulton Park...