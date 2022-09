You Suck at Parking™ (Gamescom 2022) - Run until you park!

Discover the game that will make parking in your city centre a piece of cake. As you know, we had the chance to discover and play many games at Gamescom, but we didn't want you to miss out our impressions on this frantic, chaotic, and fun title. We fell down a lot and got even more frustrated, but that only made us want to keep playing!