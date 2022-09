We Are OFK - Livestream Replay

We discover the adventures and misadventures of our four protagonists as they try to succeed in the music industry in Los Angeles. Obviously, is not going to be easy, so we will have to face a lot of obstacles in order to get a chance, besides all the obstacles that adult life has in itself. Luckily, we have good friends who will make our day-to-day life more pleasant and will make our story much more special and beautiful until we achieve our dream together.