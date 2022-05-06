American Arcadia (Gamescom 2022) - Our impressions on the retro-futuristic metropolis!

As you know, we had a lot of work at Gamescom, but that didn't stop us from taking an idyllic holiday in the luxurious and easygoing city of Arcadia, but not everything is what it seems and, alongside Trevor, we discovered the dark secrets that this metropolis hides from all its inhabitants... Take a look at this video and find out why we liked this title so much, what's so special about it and how it manages to bring together two quite different styles of gameplay into a single experience in an almost magical way.