Gerda: A Flame in Winter - Livestream Replay

We knew before playing that venturing into a narrative game set in the Second World War was going to turn making decisions even more difficult than it already is and that our hearts would tremble with every situation, but what if I told you that the protagonist is in the middle of the two opposing sides of her city? What should prevail when you find yourself at a crossroads, both morally and emotionally? We will find out (or try to find out) by playing this beautiful title that we are sure will not leave any player indifferent.