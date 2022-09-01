Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Gerda: A Flame in Winter
HQ

Gerda: A Flame in Winter - Livestream Replay

We knew before playing that venturing into a narrative game set in the Second World War was going to turn making decisions even more difficult than it already is and that our hearts would tremble with every situation, but what if I told you that the protagonist is in the middle of the two opposing sides of her city? What should prevail when you find yourself at a crossroads, both morally and emotionally? We will find out (or try to find out) by playing this beautiful title that we are sure will not leave any player indifferent.