Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gamescom 2022) - We discover a whole new world!

References and jokes aside, on the occasion of its Early Access release, we wanted to share with you the great time we had with this fantastic title during Gamescom. Even though we were a bit lost because we played an already started game, that didn't stop us from enjoying the beautiful and magical surroundings and realising the endless things we could do and the adventures that awaited us with our Disney and Pixar friends.