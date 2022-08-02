Restless Soul - Gameplay

We laugh at death in this hilarious comedy adventure in which we refuse to accept our death after learning of the existence of a portal that could take us out of the afterlife... Of course, the lord who is in charge of this whole spectral plane is not at all amused when we delve into his dark secrets and will try to prevent it at all costs. We can only ask this title to give us back our life... and our hearts, because we have fallen in love with it.