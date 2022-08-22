Saints Row - Livestream Replay

We explore the new title that reboots Volition's famous action series. We discover the new life that awaits our protagonist as a mercenary as, although it seems that she was born for this, she will have to learn to obey the rules of her superiors... or resign herself to continue stealing and committing crimes in order to pay the bills that have remained unpaid for not receiving that extra money because of her brazen disrespect... What do you think will happen? Do you think we will survive with so many disputes with our superiors, car accidents, robberies, and other crimes that we have yet to commit?