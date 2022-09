World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic - Livestream #1 (Oscar Dronjak, SNOWMIXY, AnnieFuschia)

In this first livestream of several celebrating the launch of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, we're joined by Hammerfall founder Oscar Dronjak, alongside streamers SNOWMIXY and AnnieFuschia.