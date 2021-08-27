Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Armada (Gamescom 22) - HyperX shows us some muscle with its first ever monitors
The gaming brand, now as a branch of HP, surprised us in Germany with the introduction of its very first gaming panels, which come with a sturdy, ergonomic and versatile arm. Here we take a look at its features with Tiffany Rodriguez.