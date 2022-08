Lies of P - Watch 23 minutes of Gamereactor's Gamescom 22 Gameplay

The good people over at NEOWIZ, Round 8 and Nough let our (poor) own Rebeca Reinosa play, enjoy, suffer and die a few times for almost half an hour of Lies of P, perhaps the most wanted game in Cologne. Here she fights through some of the Chapter 2: New District level by using the "Path of the Bastards: Agility" combat memory style, and moves on right after activating the level's Stargazer. Those creepy toy-like enemies get a good taste of Pinocchio's Puppet String before his pulse perishes...