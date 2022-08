Alone in the Dark (Gamescom 22) - Revitalizing a Modern Horror Classic

The lead writer of modern horror classics SOMA, and Amnesia: Dark Descent, Mikael Hedberg, is heading production on the modernized version of Alone in the Dark, developed by Pieces Interactive. At Gamescom'22 he provided an update on "rewinding" the franchise, mental health, playable characters, the new city environment, and more.