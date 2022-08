Coffee Talk - Gameplay

Join us in this curious adventure that we have recovered from the Game Pass library in which we are baristas running a late-night coffee shop. Our customers are fantastical beings who live in a realistic world and have lives just like ours, so their problems are so real that it's easy to empathise with them, and we'll try to listen to them and comfort them with our special drinks as we try to keep our coffee shop and its nocturnal essence alive in this quirky neighbourhood.