Tower of Fantasy - Livestream Replay

We become nomads and explore the magical and fantastic world of Aida in this new title brought to us by Hotta Studios. It seems that after a catastrophe, dangerous monsters have begun to emerge and threaten the integrity of the world that our new friends had to build in order to survive. But don't worry, technology has come a long way and we have a huge variety of weapons and items that we can and will have to use to defend ourselves and put an end to the evil that plagues our region. New friends to meet, many enemies to defeat, a great environment to explore and many adventures to live!