Cooking Simulator - Gameplay

We played a cooking simulator where even picking up a dish is tricky! After its recent addition to the Game Pass library, we decided it was a good idea to finally try this title that we had seen so much but never decided to play on our own. So, we became part of this restaurant's kitchen team in order to increase its reputation. But it's not going to be easy... and I’m sure that just by looking at our dishes you'll realize...