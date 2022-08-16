Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rollerdrome
Rollerdrome - Livestream Replay

We start the week by putting on our best skates to shoot our enemies while doing amazing and impressive tricks and pirouettes. In this game, you'll have to control your moves and your bullets, because you'll need to... Don't worry, you'll understand it as soon as you play... We learned it by losing the same level over and over again, but we also realised that this is a title full of action, movement, dynamism, difficulty, and style.