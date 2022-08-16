Rollerdrome - Livestream Replay

We start the week by putting on our best skates to shoot our enemies while doing amazing and impressive tricks and pirouettes. In this game, you'll have to control your moves and your bullets, because you'll need to... Don't worry, you'll understand it as soon as you play... We learned it by losing the same level over and over again, but we also realised that this is a title full of action, movement, dynamism, difficulty, and style.