Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! - Gameplay

We played this week's free Epic Games Store title, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!. After a disastrous incident at our famous restaurant, robots manage to find us and save us. However, we can no longer continue our prestigious culinary career, as we don’t have our own restaurant anymore. Luckily, our robots knew about our work and decide to help us resume our career by lending us their van so that we can serve food on the road. We will have to manage all our meals before and after each stop very well or our customers will get angry and bye-bye, culinary career. Do you think we will be able to feed all those mouths in such a brief time without succumbing to stress? Come and find out with us!