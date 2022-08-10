Cult of the Lamb - Livestream Replay

We put ourselves in the shoes of our cute little lamb to set up a cult in the name of the deity who has saved us from a fatal fate. But keeping the balance between running a cult and fighting for revenge is not so easy, we cannot neglect anything, or our followers will get angry, die, or lose faith in us, their mighty leader. So, we have many fights to win, many followers to recruit, many things to manage to keep order in our sect and many friends and enemies to meet. What do you say, are you convinced by our doctrines? We can only say... long live our almighty little lamb!