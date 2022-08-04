Two Point Campus - Gameplay

You don't know what to study and you’re fed up with the same old boring degrees? Don't worry, that's why Two Point Studios has brought us this cool title in which we can build the university of our dreams and give unleash the creativity of our bright future students. Huh? Ah, you want a real-life solution... Well, this game is going to require you to manage your time and resources well, to know how to cope with picturesque situations and to know who to ask for money when you're broke... These are real life lessons too! Enjoy!