Hazel Sky - Livestream Replay

The story of a talented engineer who must face his fears and his own desires and ambitions in order to clear his reputation and that of his family and make a place for himself in the engineering industry. For all this, we will have to explore the abandoned island of Gideon, fix different machines to make our way through the different paths and mysteries of the island and emerge victorious from such an arduous trial. What mysteries does this town and the island itself hide? What do they hide from us and what do they want us to know? Will it be worth so much effort and sacrifice?