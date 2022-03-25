Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Turbo Golf Racing - Gameplay

As we usually do in these gameplay videos, we show you some of the titles that are landing on Game Pass or that you can enjoy for free on different platforms. This time, we played Turbo Golf Racing, a recently released title that you have available in the Game Pass library. We didn't really have high expectations for it, basically because we hadn't seen much of it, but the combination of controlling both the ball and the car and the tension of getting to the finish line before your opponents is surprisingly functional, fun, and addictive. Enjoy!