MultiVersus - Livestream Replay

We try our fighting skills to face enemies who, despite belonging to different universes, all have a common goal: to achieve victory! We tried out several characters, won some matches, lost others, played with friends, played alone... In short, we enjoy this amusing title in several ways so you can check it out before... Well, before what? It's free! Watch this video, laugh at our disastrous combat techniques, and download it and start plating it right now!