Unrailed - Gameplay

We played the free title offered this week by the Epic Games Store in which we will have to try to build the train tracks as it follows its course and tries to reach its destination. However, we will have to play against the clock to be able to obtain the necessary resources to build these tracks and this task does not depend only on us, but also on our three other companions with whom we will have to work as a team if we don't want the train to end up destroyed... Will you be able to get this train and its passengers to a safe destination?