Hard West 2 - Livestream Replay

I think we can all agree that when we play a turn-based strategy game, we are looking for both a good strategic challenge and a good story to support the combat system... And that is precisely what Hard West 2 offers, as it offers us the typical duelling and combat scenes of the Wild West that we are most familiar with, with paranormal characteristics and a point of view never seen before. The truth is that, after an hour of gameplay, we can say without a doubt that the title has dazzled us with both its combat mechanics and its mysterious story.