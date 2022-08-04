Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hard West 2
Hard West 2 - Livestream Replay

I think we can all agree that when we play a turn-based strategy game, we are looking for both a good strategic challenge and a good story to support the combat system... And that is precisely what Hard West 2 offers, as it offers us the typical duelling and combat scenes of the Wild West that we are most familiar with, with paranormal characteristics and a point of view never seen before. The truth is that, after an hour of gameplay, we can say without a doubt that the title has dazzled us with both its combat mechanics and its mysterious story.