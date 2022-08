Racing Dreams: Automobilista 2 / Ayrton Sennas 1988 Race

The function in Automobilista 2 that let's you emulate the track, weather and visual surroundings from historical races in several motorsports, through time, is a great one and in this weeks video Petter tries to win the Italian F1 GP 1988 in Sennas McLaren MP4. It does not end well.