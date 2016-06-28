Inside - Gameplay

Although it's been a few years since its release, and as we rightly point out, it's never too late to get to know or re-experience a story like Inside. With its recent addition to the Game Pass library, we've been itching to play again this title that had such an impact on us at the time due to the feeling of intrigue and anguish that it transmits. If you couldn't play it when it was released, you didn't know it or you simply don't remember the story and want to play it again, here you have its beginning and the possibility to play it thanks to Game Pass.