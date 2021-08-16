Road 96 - Gameplay

Since Road 96 is one of the latest additions to the Game Pass library, we decided it would be a good idea to show it off again for those clueless people who didn't know about it and can now enjoy it if they have a subscription. Our protagonists find themselves in a country that has become much more hostile to teenagers, and they intend to escape it by crossing the border, which obviously isn't going to be easy. There are many paths to choose, many people to meet and many adventures and misfortunes awaiting us before we can cross the border... Will the fate of the country change thanks to our effort and sacrifice?