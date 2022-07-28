Eyes in the Dark - Livestream Replay

Every family has its problems and secrets, but the ones related with the Bloom family is not a common issue. Our grandfather invites us to his huge mansion because he wants to share this family secret with us, but we get a shocking surprise when we see how the darkness that has plagued the mansion takes over him. Luckily, he leaves us a flashlight with which we would be able to face the evil darkness and find out why all this is happening to our family and discover the Bloom's biggest secret.