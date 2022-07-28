Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Eyes in the Dark
HQ

Eyes in the Dark - Livestream Replay

Every family has its problems and secrets, but the ones related with the Bloom family is not a common issue. Our grandfather invites us to his huge mansion because he wants to share this family secret with us, but we get a shocking surprise when we see how the darkness that has plagued the mansion takes over him. Luckily, he leaves us a flashlight with which we would be able to face the evil darkness and find out why all this is happening to our family and discover the Bloom's biggest secret.