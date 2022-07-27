Project Warlock II - Livestream Replay

We played Buckshot Software's retro shooter thinking that we would be able to defeat all the monsters that we encountered, but... how can there be so many of them!? Maybe we didn’t do it, but you can’t say that we didn’t try though, because we died again and again (and again) to try to progress through the first level. Until the final boss appeared and made it clear that we had to practice more...