Endling: Extinction is Forever
Endling: Extinction is Forever - Livestream Replay

We explore the home of our furry protagonist and her four cubs, a place that is constantly changing due to human activity. So, in order to survive, we will have to adapt to these changes and try to live as best we can despite its increasingly evident decay. What's more... a human has snatched one of our little ones! But don’t worry, we will discover clues about his whereabouts and what the humans have done with him to rescue him!