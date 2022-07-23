PowerWash Simulator - Gameplay

As you know, we love to try out those weird simulators that have been invading the world of videogames for a few years now. This time, we're cleaning everything, from cars and bicycles to playgrounds and entire gardens. You probably think it's silly or that it must be boring, but the truth is that we've been fascinated with each level and even after stopping recording we felt the need to finish the level, it's as fun as addictive!