Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap - Gameplay

We play a title that you already know, but you can get it now completely free for a limited time on the Epic Games shop. We're trying to fight the forces of evil when suddenly... We're a dragon! Well, and if we want to save our land... I guess that we should take advantage of this magical help. Of course, even with this help we won't have an easy time overcoming so many platforms and so many enemies...