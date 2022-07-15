Ruggnar - Livestream Replay

We play Sword N' Wands' new platformer, the title in which, instead of trying to complete a level by dodging deadly traps, discovering shortcuts and the right path to follow and dodging enemies, they replace the enemies with an overwhelming darkness. Yes, our enemy is darkness, we will have to manage our candles (our only source of light) in order to see where we are going, collect as much gold and rewards as we can and, most importantly, not die.