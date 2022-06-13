Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099
HQ

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 - Gameplay

The perfect game for many of you! Come on, admit it, you love to know about other people's lives, especially if you get paid for it! Of course, at the beginning we are beginner gossips, so we will have to combine professional espionage with precarious jobs in order to survive. Gathering clues, sharing information, uncovering mysteries... But never, NEVER, talk to them, that's the first rule... But what if...?