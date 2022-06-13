Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 - Gameplay

The perfect game for many of you! Come on, admit it, you love to know about other people's lives, especially if you get paid for it! Of course, at the beginning we are beginner gossips, so we will have to combine professional espionage with precarious jobs in order to survive. Gathering clues, sharing information, uncovering mysteries... But never, NEVER, talk to them, that's the first rule... But what if...?