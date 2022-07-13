Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Escape Academy
HQ

Escape Academy - Livestream Replay

If you like puzzles, this game is probably for you. Our protagonist, an escape room enthusiast, ventures into a seemingly mediocre and easy one until he discovers that’s not all. Without knowing it, he was sitting an exam to enter one of the best escape academies in the world! Will he manage to graduate? Will you manage to solve all the puzzles and enigmas that the game presents you with?