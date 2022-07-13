Escape Academy - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
If you like puzzles, this game is probably for you. Our protagonist, an escape room enthusiast, ventures into a seemingly mediocre and easy one until he discovers that’s not all. Without knowing it, he was sitting an exam to enter one of the best escape academies in the world! Will he manage to graduate? Will you manage to solve all the puzzles and enigmas that the game presents you with?