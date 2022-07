Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series - This is how both games start on PS5

This new remake includes both 1997/2008's Door to Phantomile and 2001's Lunatea's Veil, and here we take a nostalgic trip down 2.5D's memory lane to enter Klonoa's visions once again, now that it's released with redrawn graphics and new features on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.