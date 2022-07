Asterix & Obelix XXXL The Ram From Hibernia! - Announcement Trailer

Asterix & Obelix XXXL The Ram From Hibernia! - Announcement Trailer videoAsterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia- Trailer Check out this new trailer for Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, which shows us 31 from the upcoming adventure/puzzle