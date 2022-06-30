Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - Livestream Replay

We played the new and final DLC for this highly acclaimed action title. This time, our little protagonists entered a new island where a new and apparently innocent adventure awaits them in order to create a magical cake and help our new friend Chalice. Obviously, the journey is not going to be easy, and we spent the whole hour trying to get used to the new bosses' moves and not lose our temper...