Steam Next Fest - Livestream Replay

After a long week full of conferences and announcements of upcoming releases of the most interesting titles, we couldn't wait to try the demos of the titles that caught our attention the most at this Steam Next Fest. The lucky ones were Anger Foot, Cult of the Lamb, Potion Permit and Midnight Fight Express. You can check here our opinion and reaction when playing them or you can download the demos you like the most, there are a lot of them, and you have until June 20th to try them all! Fly, you fools!