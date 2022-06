The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle - Livestream Replay

We discover the new area of Bethesda's acclaimed MMORPG, High Isle, with our new character, a khajiita mage who is willing to sacrifice herself to save the citizens of this new area from a previously unknown threat... The Ascendant Order... New dungeons, new quests, new mysteries, new mini-games and... the same fun as always! Or more!