Splitgate - Livestream Replay

We played the beta of the new season of Splitgate, the acclaimed free-to-play action title where positioning and strategy are everything. Another example of how it's often not enough to aim well, you have to control both your position and that of your enemies to take advantage of the situation and get the upper hand in the game. Will we have managed to learn our lesson while we play it? You'll have to find out by watching this video!