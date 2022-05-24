Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Roller Champions
HQ

Roller Champions - Livestream Replay

We tried out the new PvP sports title that surprised us a lot! When you first start, the tutorial might leave you a bit overwhelmed and confused, with its number of new rules and a new concept. However, we got used to the gameplay and really enjoyed every match. Everything is very frenetic, and anything can happen in a matter of a minute. In fact, a team can win the match directly if it completes three full laps of the pitch! Lots of fun, fluid, dynamic and frenetic matches, and a lot of tension until the end!