Roller Champions - Livestream Replay

We tried out the new PvP sports title that surprised us a lot! When you first start, the tutorial might leave you a bit overwhelmed and confused, with its number of new rules and a new concept. However, we got used to the gameplay and really enjoyed every match. Everything is very frenetic, and anything can happen in a matter of a minute. In fact, a team can win the match directly if it completes three full laps of the pitch! Lots of fun, fluid, dynamic and frenetic matches, and a lot of tension until the end!