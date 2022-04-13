Fortnite Zero Build: Solo

Dansk
After an unfortunate oversight, we tried to survive in a new Fortnite game after failing to record the first one. Yes, we played a game where we killed five players and placed fourth and didn't record it... Then, obviously, things went downhill and... Well, this was the result. We promise to make sure we record the first game next time, which always seems to be the one with the best results... Ha!