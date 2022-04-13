Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Fortnite
HQ

Fortnite Zero Build: Solo

After an unfortunate oversight, we tried to survive in a new Fortnite game after failing to record the first one. Yes, we played a game where we killed five players and placed fourth and didn't record it... Then, obviously, things went downhill and... Well, this was the result. We promise to make sure we record the first game next time, which always seems to be the one with the best results... Ha!