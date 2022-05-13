Cookies

My Time at Sandrock
My Time at Sandrock - Livestream Replay

We move to a new town in this new title of "My Time at" to a new town, Sandrock. A small new town with a lot of possibilities, but also a lot of difficulties to prosper given its climate. However, that is no problem for us, and we will venture into the desert, into the mines and wherever it takes, and we will face whoever it takes to help our new friends and make this small town a prosperous city where we can live in peace. A very peaceful adventure in which you can play however you want as you can focus on the crafting, the social activities... It's up to you!