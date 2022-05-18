Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong - Livestream Replay

We learn how to coexist in the vampire brotherhood of Big Bad Wolf's new title, Vampire: The Masquerade. Despite the fact that our protagonist is not too happy about joining her companions, there has been a breach in the sisterhood's security, which means that information about their status as vampires has been leaked into the human world, an intolerable situation that must be solved immediately. But who could have done it? Some vampires are incriminating our friend, but was she capable of it? And why would she do that? We will have to investigate further and find out what has happened, even if we don't like the company and the situation...