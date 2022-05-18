Umurangi Generation - Livestream Replay

We give free rein to our "creativity" by taking pictures of everything we see! Well, not everything, because we have to focus and fulfil certain objectives and try to find out what the game is asking us to do. As well as trying to overcome the different obstacles that the game itself puts in our way in order to identify our objectives... Of course, we do it all in the company of our faithful friend Pedro the penguin (we don’t actually know his name, but we think it suits him).